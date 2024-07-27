AUBURN | Samuel Turner committed to Georgia Tech June 9 but his recruitment is not quite over. Auburn stepped in with an offer June 26 and he visited Saturday for Big Cat Weekend. Now, the four-star wide receiver from Southwest Dekalb in Decatur, Ga., is planning to have a final decision within the next week or so.

Auburn made a strong push for Turner during Big Cat. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I’m going to go home and think about it and should have a decision before the season starts,” said Turner. “Just a fit. Where it fits for me and my family and where I have the best chance to make it to the league.” Turner’s growing relationship with AU wide receivers coach Marcus Davis is a big reason for the Tigers’ late push. “He leads on faith and that’s big for me and my family,” said Turner. “That’s what he just preached on today and the culture here and the tradition and trying to build on that. “Coach (Hugh) Freeze has produced a lot of receivers. So it’s a place of development for receivers and I believe that.”