AUBURN | A decision is coming soon for Shamar Arnoux and the Tigers may be in the catbird seat. The 4-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., was in Auburn this weekend for an official visit. “Definitely on the top,” said Arnoux of where Auburn stands. “Say like top two, top three.”

Arnoux has one more official visit left before making a decision. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Arnoux, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, said AU is up there with Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky. He plans to visit FSU next weekend and then UGA and UK during the season. But a decision could come well before this fall. “Definitely around July, the first week of July,” said Arnoux. Arnoux said his AU visit went very well. “I ain’t ever had a night out in Auburn and this weekend really upped the score,” he said. “I learned the love for the players with the coaches and the player development and the leadership program is real good.”