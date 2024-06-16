Tigers make big move for 4-star CB
AUBURN | A decision is coming soon for Shamar Arnoux and the Tigers may be in the catbird seat.
The 4-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., was in Auburn this weekend for an official visit.
“Definitely on the top,” said Arnoux of where Auburn stands. “Say like top two, top three.”
Arnoux, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, said AU is up there with Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky. He plans to visit FSU next weekend and then UGA and UK during the season.
But a decision could come well before this fall.
“Definitely around July, the first week of July,” said Arnoux.
Arnoux said his AU visit went very well.
“I ain’t ever had a night out in Auburn and this weekend really upped the score,” he said. “I learned the love for the players with the coaches and the player development and the leadership program is real good.”
Arnoux said he has a strong relationship with Auburn secondary coach Wesley McGriff.
“It’s real tight. We talk at least two, three times a week,” he said.
Arnoux said AU is recruiting him to play all over the secondary because of his versatility. He plans to return to Auburn for Big Cat July 27.
Arnoux is ranked the nation’s No. 16 cornerback and No. 156 overall prospect by Rivals.