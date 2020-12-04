AuburnSports - Tigers looking to send senior class out with a 'bang'

While Saturday presents an opportunity to take down a top-5 team and extend its winning streak to 4-straight against Texas A&M, it also presents an opportunity to send the senior class out with a big victory.

With guys like Eli Stove, Big Kat Bryant and Tyrone Truesdell all playing potentially their last game in Jordan-Hare, Gus Malzahn is looking to send them out on a high note.

“Oh, this senior class, a bunch of special people first of all,” Malzahn said. “They've been around here a long time and they're part of our family. It means a lot to try to send those guys out with a victory. We've been pretty fortunate to be pretty good on Senior Day and we need to do the same thing this game.”

A redshirt freshman on the defensive line, Colby Wooden is looking to help sent Bryant and the rest of the seniors out with a win.

“They haven’t said anything, but everybody knows if you’re a senior you’ve got to go out with a bang,” Wooden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure those guys come out victorious.”