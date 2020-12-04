AuburnSports - Tigers looking to send senior class out with a 'bang'

Tigers looking to send senior class out with a 'bang'
While Saturday presents an opportunity to take down a top-5 team and extend its winning streak to 4-straight against Texas A&M, it also presents an opportunity to send the senior class out with a big victory.
With guys like Eli Stove, Big Kat Bryant and Tyrone Truesdell all playing potentially their last game in Jordan-Hare, Gus Malzahn is looking to send them out on a high note.
“Oh, this senior class, a bunch of special people first of all,” Malzahn said. “They've been around here a long time and they're part of our family. It means a lot to try to send those guys out with a victory. We've been pretty fortunate to be pretty good on Senior Day and we need to do the same thing this game.”
A redshirt freshman on the defensive line, Colby Wooden is looking to help sent Bryant and the rest of the seniors out with a win.
“They haven’t said anything, but everybody knows if you’re a senior you’ve got to go out with a bang,” Wooden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure those guys come out victorious.”
For Wooden, Bryant has been a big part of his life, even before he committed to Auburn. And once he got to Auburn, Bryant’s been an even bigger part of his life.
“Kat has meant a lot. In my recruiting he helped me. He was one of the main factors that helped recruit me and get me here,” Wooden said. “Kat has been like a big brother to me. He’s helped me in every aspect of the game. He’s helped me with learning blocks and how to defend blocks. How to pass rush and what to look for. Off the field you can’t ask for a better guy. Every Monday I’m at his house watching film and barbecuing and eating. He’s just my big brother. He’s meant a lot to me.”
However, it’s possible Saturday may not mark the last appearance in Jordan-Hare for Auburn’s seniors. Before the season, the NCAA ruled that this year wouldn’t affect players' eligibility, and, if they wanted, they’d be able to return for another year after 2020.
Malzahn says that’s a discussion he’ll have with his seniors once the year ends.
“Yeah, we'll talk about that at the end of the year, you know,” Malzahn said. “But we might have a few that want to.”