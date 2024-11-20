Tigers looking to play spoiler

With two games left and Auburn going through another disappointing season, it would be easy for the Tigers to mail it in. They have other plans, though, that being playing spoiler for Texas A&M and Alabama, who both have their eyes on a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"I personally love playing spoiler," Luke Deal said. "I think it's something that's a challenge because a lot of people at this point in the season, if they're not experiencing the highest level of success, they'll give up, and I think that's something that the leadership on this team -- that's what we've been preaching is just like: we've got so much to play for."

And yes, while the Tigers still have a shot at gaining bowl eligibility with two victories, it might be just as sweet to knock the Aggies and bitter-rival Crimson Tide out of national championship contention. It gives Hugh Freeze's team even more incentive to battle the next two Saturdays.