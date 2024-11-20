Tigers looking to play spoiler

With two games left and Auburn going through another disappointing season, it would be easy for the Tigers to mail it in. They have other plans, though, that being playing spoiler for Texas A&M and Alabama, who both have their eyes on a spot in the College Football Playoff.
"I personally love playing spoiler," Luke Deal said. "I think it's something that's a challenge because a lot of people at this point in the season, if they're not experiencing the highest level of success, they'll give up, and I think that's something that the leadership on this team -- that's what we've been preaching is just like: we've got so much to play for."
And yes, while the Tigers still have a shot at gaining bowl eligibility with two victories, it might be just as sweet to knock the Aggies and bitter-rival Crimson Tide out of national championship contention. It gives Hugh Freeze's team even more incentive to battle the next two Saturdays.
"We certainly won't be a part of the playoff this year, which is disappointing, but we have a chance to impact it," the coach said. "That should be even more motivation."
Not that the Tigers need more motivation, especially against two teams that defeated them last season. But it could also be a way of gaining some momentum going into the offseason, even for the seniors who will be playing their final games in an Auburn uniform.
"It would be a special thing," Eugene Asante said. "You talk about building a foundation for next year. It's really understanding that the young guys need to be able to experience these big games and just go out there and put good stuff on tape, playing our style of football. To this point, I feel like we haven't put a complete game together."
As for Jerrin Thompson, who spent four seasons playing for Texas but never got to face off against A&M, the safety is looking forward to battling the Aggies in a night game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"I've enjoyed my time here, and I'm looking forward to going out with a bang," he said.