AuburnSports - Tigers looking to develop more depth at WR

Outside of Schwartz, Williams and Stove, the only players with more than one catch on the season are running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams.

Shedrick Jackson was a guy who was talked about taking the next step in fall camp, but he missed the Kentucky game and didn’t record a reception against Georgia or Kentucky.

Senior Eli Stove was supposed to be the No. 3, and he looked strong against Kentucky with four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, but he left the Georgia game early with an injury and did not play against Arkansas.

While Auburn can always count on Seth Williams to be its No. 1 wideout and Anthony Schwartz has begun to take the next step as a true No. 2, it's still searching for some depth at the position.

“So what you'll see is it'll be a process, and you'll see more and more guys get the ball,” head coach Gus Malzahn said. “A lot of times if they're going to single those guys, we're going to keep throwing it to them. If they do a little extra, well then you use your common sense and you start getting it to other guys. So I think with both of those factors, I think you'll see more and more touches for other guys throughout the next seven games.”

Two of the guys that have seen the field early thus far are Kobe Hudson and Ze’Vian Capers.

Hudson with one catch against Georgia for 18 yards and Capers with a 17-yard catch against Kentucky.

Working with them on a daily basis, Williams has seen the group as a whole improve since arriving at Auburn.

“I’ve seen that they’re really talented. They’re not an ordinary group of freshmen,” Williams said. “They can get in there and get their work done. When me and Flash sit, they can come in and never miss a beat.”

Hudson and Capers have been the two seeing the field early, but Auburn also brought in J.J. Evans, Elijah Canion, grad transfer Caylin Newton and class of 2021 early enrollee Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Williams knows how important it is for the younger receivers to develop to create depth, especially in a season like 2020.

“It’s definitely important because, like, if we, if anything happens to one of us, it’s good to know that they can come in and just fill a spot and they know what to do,” Williams said. “And we can count on them.”



