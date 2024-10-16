Tigers looking to build confidence

AUBURN | When the losses start piling up and it seems like all the breaks go against you, it’s easy to hang your head and lose a little confidence. That’s certainly the case for Auburn, which is off to a 2-4 start and coming off three consecutive losing seasons. The Tigers were hoping to take a step forward in Hugh Freeze’s second season at the helm, but it just hasn’t clicked on either side of the ball just yet.

McLeod is one of Auburn's playmakers on defense. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn’s team leaders are determined to turn that around for the second half of the season and it starts by going out and playing with more confidence. “Having fun. I've said that many times. If you look at the tape, we're just too tight,” said senior linebacker Jalen McLeod. “We're scared. We're scared to mess up. We can't be scared to mess up. We've just got to go out there and play. Because when you're scared to mess up, you're going to mess up. “So we've got to go out there and have fun. The defense, we've got too much talent not to have fun. We have to celebrate with each other. We've just got to have fun, and come together.”