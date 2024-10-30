Tigers looking forward to facing Pavia again

The name Diego Pavia has been talked about ad nauseam in Auburn, Ala., and for good reason.

Pavia, alongside Jerry Kill and Eli Stowers, led New Mexico State to a 21 point win over Auburn just under a year ago.

With the way that game unfolded, the Tigers are anxious to get another crack at the now-Vanderbilt quarterback.

“I’m happy we get to play him again,” said defensive end Keldric Faulk. “We did not play our best ball against him last year. He’s a great player. He is the face of that offense, face of that team. He’s what makes their offense do what it does. He’s going to be a great challenge for us this week, especially up front.”

So what is it that makes Pavia such a massive threat? It's his dual-threat ability.

On the season, Pavia has rushed for 537 yards, which ranks top-10 among all quarterbacks in the country.

“He's a threat,” said Keyron Crawford. “Like, he's different, but he's also a threat. He can run. He can pass. He's very accurate, but I know he likes to scramble down the middle. We're scheming him up pretty well.”