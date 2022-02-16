Tigers look to snap 3-point slump against 'Dores

"We're not going to start taking guys and telling them to stop shooting it," Bruce Pearl said. "I'm telling them to take the same shots, but start making them."

Still, don't expect Auburn (23-2, 11-1) to hesitate when it comes to shooting from deep.

Auburn has been cold from the three-point line, shooting less than 27 percent behind the arc in its last six games, including 3-of-22 in the 75-58 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. On Wednesday, the No. 2 Tigers take on Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7), one of the best at defending the three, ranking 28th in the country by holding opponents to 29.7 percent on attempts.

What might help the Tigers is the gap they had between games, longer than most this season. The early game on Saturday combined with the late start on Wednesday has given Pearl's team some time to rest their legs. It showed up on the floor on Monday.

"I think we had a good practice yesterday; they had plenty of energy," Pearl said. "I think they did feel like they got a little bit of rest and mental rest, too, because of all these preparations."

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores, averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 assists per game, while forward Jordan Wright controls the boards, posting 6.3 rebounds per game. Pearl recognizes how valuable they are to Vanderbilt.

"They've got the preseason conference player of the year in Pippen, and he certainly hasn't disappointed with what he's done," the Auburn coach said. "Wright is the best, most physical guard in the league."

Vanderbilt also brings a complex offense, per Pearl, crediting Jerry Stackhouse for making the Commodores so hard to defend.

"They do a lot of things where if you do that, they do this, and they do this, you do that," he said. "They're really good at reading how you guard and taking things away."

Auburn and Vanderbilt tips at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday. SEC Network airs the game.