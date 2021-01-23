AuburnSports - Tigers look to bounce back against Gamecocks

“This is a typical South Carolina team. They're physical, they play hard, they defend as a team very well,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “They lead the league in offensive rebounding. They've always been a team that was very difficult to run your offense against because they extend so much. When we've been able to beat them, we've been able to beat them with great point guard play and guys being able to drive downhill: Samir Doughty or Jared Harper or J'Von McCormick, Isaac Okoro -- matchups that could turn corners and get to the rim. For us, our creators off the bounce are going to have to be good because it's hard to run your stuff against South Carolina.”

The Gamecocks have dealt with several COVID-19 issues throughout the season and are just 3-4 (1-2 SEC) while Auburn is 8-7 (2-5 SEC).

Bruce Pearl and Auburn look to get back on track following the loss to Arkansas with a game at South Carolina up next.

The defensive focus will be on junior AJ Lawson, a preseason All-SEC second team selection, who’s averaging 16.6 points per game.

As for how the Gamecocks handle Auburn, Pearl expects the Gamecocks to try and utilize a similar halfcourt trap and double-team on Sharife Cooper that Arkansas used. The trap slowed Auburn down for a majority of the second half and left Auburn struggling to score.

Now, with some time to prepare for South Carolina to potentially do the same, Pearl has a plan in place to deal with it.

“If they do it, that means it’s 4-on-3, so you’ve got to have the spacing to be able to attack out of 4-on-3,” Pearl said. “I mean, it bothered us a little bit against Arkansas but it wasn’t the game-changer. You know? So I’m sure teams are going to trap the ball out of his hands, and that means there are four offensive players out there against three defensive players — but the key when that happens is to attack. And take advantage of the numbers.”

Auburn may be without the services of Justin Powell for a sixth straight game as he recovers from a concussion suffered against Texas A&M. Pearl said Powell is still day-to-day as he works through the concussion protocol.

Pearl and the Tigers arrive in Columbia winning three of the last four matchup against the Gamecocks, but having lost three-straight games in Columbia.

The game is set for 11 a.m. CST with the broadcast on ESPN2.



