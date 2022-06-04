 AuburnSports - Tigers land transfer wide receiver
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 23:27:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers land transfer wide receiver

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@calebjsports

Auburn is back for more in the transfer portal.

The Tigers added more depth to the wide receiver room late Saturday with the addition of former LSU Tiger Koy Moore.

Koy Moore is Auburn's second receiver to transfer into the program.
Koy Moore is Auburn's second receiver to transfer into the program. (lsutigersware.com)

A former 4-star recruit in the class of 2020, Moore is the second receiver Auburn has added through the portal. He joins former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham in a position group ripe with opportunity.

During his time at LSU, Moore appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 receptions for 248 yards. It should be noted that midway through his sophomore season, Moore left LSU and elected junior college.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}