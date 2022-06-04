Tigers land transfer wide receiver

The Tigers added more depth to the wide receiver room late Saturday with the addition of former LSU Tiger Koy Moore .

Auburn is back for more in the transfer portal.

A former 4-star recruit in the class of 2020, Moore is the second receiver Auburn has added through the portal. He joins former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham in a position group ripe with opportunity.

During his time at LSU, Moore appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 receptions for 248 yards. It should be noted that midway through his sophomore season, Moore left LSU and elected junior college.