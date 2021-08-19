Tigers land two-sport star Tre Donaldson

Bruce Pearl and Auburn's staff has been high on Tre Donaldson for a while and now they've got their guy on board. Donaldson, a dual-sport athlete who plays point guard and safety, committed to Auburn on Thursday. Donaldson hopes to play both sports while at Auburn, but he is expected to prioritize basketball when he first arrives on the Plains.

Tre Donaldson had a strong showing during Peach Jam this summer. (https://twitter.com)

Pearl and his staff have been focused on Donaldson for quite some time, despite him splitting his time between basketball and football. When he turned his attention to basketball this summer, he showed off why the staff has been so high on him. The respect and praise goes both ways. "I love the staff over there," Donaldson said about Pearl and the basketball staff. "They’re really the same way. They’ve always kept it real with me. Energetic coaching staff. Funny. I like how they’re connected to the students. Not only the basketball players, but the student population as well at Auburn."

Donaldson took an official visit as a basketball prospect in June along with spending some time with the football staff while on campus. The Tallahassee, FL, native says he's built a "great relationship" with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and the rest of the football staff. Rated as a 4-star safety, Donaldson will look to play football eventually during his time at Auburn.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQ1lNSSwgVHJlIERvbmFsZHNvbiBwaWNrZWQgdXAgYW4gb2ZmZXIg ZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVUhvb3BzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VIb29wczwvYT4geWVzdGVyZGF5IDxi cj48YnI+8J+OpSBmcm9tIGxhc3Qgd2VlayYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGVhY2hKYW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZWFjaEphbTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZWRvbmFsZHNvbjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHRyZWRvbmFsZHNvbjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmlnaHRyeWRhc2VsaXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBuaWdodHJ5ZGFzZWxpdGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hSYXNoZWVkVz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hSYXNoZWVkVzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9GU1VTRmxvcmlkYUhpZ2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVVNG bG9yaWRhSGlnaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G U1VTX0F0aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARlNVU19BdGhs ZXRpY3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVzdGlu V0JyYW50bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdXN0aW5XQnJhbnRs ZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnN1Q2VudHJh bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARnN1Q2VudHJhbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9wQ2hhdF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENob3BDaGF0XzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NVVnR2P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU1VWdHY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P Nm43ZGtxRzA1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTzZuN2RrcUcwNTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTVVZ0diAoQFNVVnR2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1NVVnR2L3N0YXR1cy8xNDE5NzM4MjU3NzQzNTY0ODAyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj404q2Q77iPIFRyZSBEb25hbGRzb24g8J+RkS0gUGVhY2ggSmFtIE1p eC4gUmVjZW50bHkgUGlja2VkIFVwIEZTVSDwn4+AIE9mZmVyLiBTa2lsbGVk LCBVbmRlcmF0ZWQgQW5kIFdpbm5lci4gNOKtkO+4jyBJbiBGb290YmFsbCBB bHNvLCBPZmZlcnMgSW4gQm90aCBTcG9ydHM6IEF1YnVybiwgQWxhYmFtYSwg RlNVLCBVRiwgT2xlIE1pc3MgYW5kIG90aGVycy4gV2hlcmUgV2lsbCBIZSBH bz8g8J+RgPCfpLfwn4++4oCN4pmC77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vdHJlZG9uYWxkc29uMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A dHJlZG9uYWxkc29uMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaG9kbmV5RG9uYWxkczE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJob2Ru ZXlEb25hbGRzMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G U1VTQm95c0JCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VTQm95c0JC YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25pZ2h0cnlk YXNlbGl0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmlnaHRyeWRhc2VsaXRl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNm92bjVsMm8wTyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZvdm41bDJvME88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmFtb25lIChA Z3JpbmRzb2hhcmRkMjgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Z3JpbmRzb2hhcmRkMjgvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjA3OTcwMzAwMTY4OTcwMzM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK