Tigers land two-sport star Tre Donaldson

Bruce Pearl and Auburn's staff has been high on Tre Donaldson for a while and now they've got their guy on board. Donaldson, a dual-sport athlete who plays point guard and safety, committed to Auburn on Thursday.
Donaldson hopes to play both sports while at Auburn, but he is expected to prioritize basketball when he first arrives on the Plains.
Pearl and his staff have been focused on Donaldson for quite some time, despite him splitting his time between basketball and football. When he turned his attention to basketball this summer, he showed off why the staff has been so high on him.
The respect and praise goes both ways.
"I love the staff over there," Donaldson said about Pearl and the basketball staff. "They’re really the same way. They’ve always kept it real with me. Energetic coaching staff. Funny. I like how they’re connected to the students. Not only the basketball players, but the student population as well at Auburn."
Donaldson took an official visit as a basketball prospect in June along with spending some time with the football staff while on campus.
The Tallahassee, FL, native says he's built a "great relationship" with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and the rest of the football staff. Rated as a 4-star safety, Donaldson will look to play football eventually during his time at Auburn.