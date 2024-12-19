Tigers land transfer wide receiver

"What Coach (Marcus) Davis preached," Fields said on why Auburn. "He was very transparent, and from the jump, not one thing he said over the phone was missed. Everybody preached the same thing. Everybody had the same energy, and I fully feel that with a team like Coach Davis and everybody around us, I could be maximized here."

One day his official visit to the Plains, the former Wake Forest wide receiver announced his intentions to transfer to Auburn. He's the 11th incoming transfer for the Tigers and the first wide receiver to jump on board this window.

Originally from Douglasville, Ga., Fields was a two-star recruit out of high school that signed with Wake Forest in the 2021 class. He spent the last four seasons with the Demon Deacons before electing to hit the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

His most productive season for Wake Forest was this past fall, where he finished second on the team in both receptions (39) and yards receiving (463), while scoring four touchdowns.

With former five-star quarterback and incoming transfer Jackson Arnold projected to be at the helm of the offense, Fields feels like things are headed in the right direction.

"I think they know that with him, they can take that next step," Fields said after his visit. "They're excited for what he can bring, and I know that with a QB like him, I think the sky's the limit for sure."

Fields will enroll in January and have one season of eligibility remaining.