Tigers land transfer safety

"How close everybody is," Seymore said on what sticks out about Auburn. "I found out that everybody on the staff has been together for longer than at least four or five years, that feels like it plays a big role in this and you would want to be a part of a staff that’s been together for a while, all connected on one."

Former Georgia Tech safety Taye Seymore announced his commitment to Auburn Monday, shortly after his official visit to the Plains.

Seymore, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, is from Atlanta, where he signed with his hometown Georgia Tech in the class of 2023. Following his sophomore stint with the Yellow Jackets, Seymore decided to enter the transfer portal.

Auburn was one of the schools that he knew he had to get to.

"I just feel like it had to be at the top of my list so I made it a priority to get up here," Seymore said after his visit.

The Tigers beat out Indiana and Michigan State for the safety, who in two seasons with Georgia Tech, recorded 49 tackles.