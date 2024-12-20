Tigers land tight end transfer

Former Maryland tight end Preston Howard committed to Auburn during his visit on the Plains Friday night, he announced on social media. He's the 13th addition for Auburn this window and the second of the day.

It got one Friday night.

Auburn was seeking a tight end out of the portal.

Originally from Owings Mills, Md., Howard was a three-star tight end that signed with the Terps as part of their 2022 class.

Howard didn't record any stats in 2022, before recording catches in nine games in 2023. He tallied 155 yards receiving and his only touchdown came against Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

In 2024, Howard was the sixth-leading receiver for Maryland, hauling in 24 receptions for 189 yards receiving.

He is the seventh offensive player to transfer into Auburn this cycle, joining quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, running back Durell Robinson, offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, along with wide receiver Horatio Fields.

Defensively, the Tigers have also added lineman Dallas Walker IV, cornerback Raion Strader, safety Taye Seymore, linebacker Xavier Atkins, along with specialists Hudson Kaak and Connor Gibbs.