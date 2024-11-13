Tigers land third WR

"Every time I came up here, I felt at home," Smith said was the reason he committed to Auburn.

The twin brother of Auburn commit Derick Smith , Erick announced his commitment to the Tigers Wednesday, in the weeks following his visit to the Plains for the Vanderbilt game.

Erick Smith , out of Selma, Ala., has committed to Auburn.

With his commitment, Auburn now has 27 commits in its 2025 class, which is ranked fifth in the nation. Erick is the third wideout, joining Samuel Turner and his brother Derick in the class. Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis is a big reason why.

"They keep it real, they don’t sugarcoat anything," Smith said. "They always show a family type, like a father figure. I don’t want a coach that shows different sides of themselves, I want them to show their true colors. He showed me exactly that."

Playing with his brother is another enticing thing.

"That’s part of it," Smith said.

Smith likely will take his official visit to Auburn the weekend of the Texas A&M game.