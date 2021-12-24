Tigers land massive Duck DL
AUBURN | Auburn dipped into the transfer portal for a big nose tackle last year. Tony Fair only had one year of eligibility so the Tigers are doing the same again for 2022.
Former Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones announced Friday that he will be transferring to Auburn.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Jones played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last season as the backup to All-Pac-12 noseguard Popo Aumavae. Jones, who has four years of eligibility remaining, finished with 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.
Originally from Calera (Ala.) High School, Jones was committed to Alabama for 19 months before flipping to the Ducks on Signing Day. He was rated a 3-star by Rivals in the Class of 2020.
Jones is Auburn’s first transfer addition since the end of the season. Seven former AU players entered the portal including quarterback Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon.