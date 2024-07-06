Auburn beat out Tennessee and LSU for the 6-foot-4 offensive guard, who brings the Tigers' 2025 class to 16 members with his commitment.

"My main reason why it was Auburn was because of the environment of Auburn and my relationships with all of the coaches, Coach (Jake) Thornton and Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Ward said.

He made it official Saturday, as the three-star offensive lineman out of Savannah, Ga., announced his commitment to Auburn.

From the first moment he stepped on campus, Jacobe Ward knew Auburn was home.

The offensive line coach Thornton gets his fifth offensive lineman of the class, as Ward joins Spencer Dowland, Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster and Broderick Shull. Ward not only likes Thornton's coaching style, but his personality also was a perfect fit.

"Coach Thornton, he’s a very energetic guy and I can definitely see myself having a great relationship with him on and off the field," Ward said.

It's much of the same with Freeze.

"Coach Freeze is kinda like that father figure," Ward said "He’s always there for you, whenever you need something he’s always there to talk. Whatever you need he’s gonna be there for you."

Ward first visited the Plains in late March, naming the Tigers as one of his top programs after the visit.

"The first time I went to Auburn, it felt like it was home," Ward said. "I just wanted to wait, weigh out my options, but as soon as I got to Auburn my first time in March, it felt like home."

He was quick to set up an official visit with the Tigers following his trip in March, returning in early June with his family for his official.

"After the official visit, it was already set in stone that I was gonna be an Auburn Tiger," Ward said.