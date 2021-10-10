Tigers land Drew Bobo
Auburn has a new commit in its 2022 recruiting class. Drew Bobo, the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and a 3-star offensive lineman from over at Auburn High has committed to the program.
Bobo chose Auburn over Georgia.
Bobo attended every Auburn home game as a recruit and plans to officially visit Auburn later this fall.
While Bobo joins up with his father, that was not the primary reason behind choosing Auburn.
“I don’t think that playing for my dad is a guarantee,” Bobo told Rivals reporter Adam Gorney. “It could be an option but it is not like I am going to choose a place based on him. I’m going to choose based on what fits me.”
Bobo is Auburn's second commit from Auburn High, joining LB Powell Gordon. But Auburn is hopeful that Bobo isn't the last, with fellow offensive lineman Eston Harris still a top target for this coaching staff.
Bobo is Auburn's 12th commit. Auburn still remains dead last in the SEC 2022 recruiting rankings and is No. 41 nationally. But, Auburn is 14th in average stars rankings in the class.
