Tigers land Drew Bobo

Auburn has a new commit in its 2022 recruiting class. Drew Bobo , the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and a 3-star offensive lineman from over at Auburn High has committed to the program.

Bobo attended every Auburn home game as a recruit and plans to officially visit Auburn later this fall.

While Bobo joins up with his father, that was not the primary reason behind choosing Auburn.

“I don’t think that playing for my dad is a guarantee,” Bobo told Rivals reporter Adam Gorney. “It could be an option but it is not like I am going to choose a place based on him. I’m going to choose based on what fits me.”