Auburn just added another defensive lineman to its 2024 class. Dimitry Nicolas announced his commitment to Auburn Friday, becoming the 17th player to pledge to AU this cycle. The Tigers beat out Florida, Pittsburgh and the hometown team, Miami, for the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman. "Just cause of the atmosphere over there," Nicolas said on why he chose Auburn. "Everything is like a family vibe over there. They don’t treat you like a player, they treat you more like a brother or like a son to the coaches, we just got that connection."

Dimitry Nicolas is Auburn's 17th commit in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Nicolas is the third defensive lineman in the class, joining four-stars Malik Blocton and TJ Lindsey along the defensive front. Jeremy Garrett's approach in his recruitment had a lot to do with his decision. "He’s just a humble, great guy to be around," Nicolas said. "A generous guy, I feel like he’s a good all-around person to be with on and off the field." Meanwhile, Nicolas noted that he feels like head coach Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn for the better, and he wants to be a part of it. "I feel like he’s bringing back the Auburn culture," Nicolas said of Freeze. "My coach used to play for Auburn, Junior Rosegreen, he used to tell me how great it used to be over there. I can see it with Coach Freeze trying to bring it back with the class of 2024 kids."