Pritchett enjoys first visit as AU commit

Offensive lineman Parker Pritchett committed to the Tigers back in April, but this weekend made his first official visit as part of the team’s Class of 2026 group.

He liked the change.

“It was great,” Pritchett said. “They really made sure to roll out the red carpet for me.”

The rising senior from Carver High in Columbus, Ga., said the strength of his bond with the Auburn program has only grown since his commitment. He remains in frequent contact with assistant coach Vontrell King-Williams and gets frequent assurances that Parker remains the Tigers’ top target at tackle.

“I feel great and I for sure chose the right place.”

Pritchett said he’s scheduled to take an official visit to Florida next weekend, but doesn’t have any additional trips on the horizon.