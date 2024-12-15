Tigers land big-time transfer tackle

"Just the people," Chaplin said on why Auburn. "Like, I feel like I'm at home here. I don't have to not be myself. I could be Xavier."

Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Xavier Chaplin has signed with Auburn in the days following his official visit to the Plains. He's the fourth incoming transfer for Auburn this window, joining quarterback Jackson Arnold , running back Durell Robinson and punter Hudson Kaak .

Originally from Seabrook, S.C., Chaplin was a three-star recruit out of high school that signed with Virginia Tech in the class of 2022. He appeared in one game as a true freshman, but blossomed into one of the ACC's best offensive linemen over the next two seasons.

Chaplin stepped into the starting role as a redshirt freshman in 2023, playing 813 snaps and posting a season PFF grade of 62.2. He improved his PFF grade to 73.7 in 2024, playing 607 snaps and returning as the starting left tackle.

Following his three years at Virginia Tech, Chaplin decided it was time for a change.

"I just wanted to see what, you know, what the SEC is like," Chaplin said after his visit. "You know, I'm always in the ACC, stuff like that. So, you know, I'm trying to get on the bigger stage a little bit. See how I do there."

He heads to the Plains with two years of eligibility, measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds.