Tigers land 4-star guard

Bruce Pearl is California dreaming.

The ninth-year head coach grabbed the first piece to his 2023 class Tuesday in 4-star point guard Aden Holloway from California.

"The culture there, it fits me," Holloway said on Instagram live. "They’re giving me the opportunity to be great, so it’s up to me how far I go."

Holloway ultimately picked Auburn over Tennessee, though Miami and Wake Forest worked hard to sway him.



