Tigers land 4-star guard
Bruce Pearl is California dreaming.
The ninth-year head coach grabbed the first piece to his 2023 class Tuesday in 4-star point guard Aden Holloway from California.
"The culture there, it fits me," Holloway said on Instagram live. "They’re giving me the opportunity to be great, so it’s up to me how far I go."
Holloway ultimately picked Auburn over Tennessee, though Miami and Wake Forest worked hard to sway him.
Holloway played his first two years of high school ball at Covenant Day High School in Matthews, N.C., before transferring to La Lumiere School in Indiana for his junior year.
He recently transferred to star-studded Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., where he'll finish out his high school career.
On the summer circuit, he plays for Team CP3 alongside fellow Class of 2023 phenom Robert Dillingham. Holloway was one of the biggest stars from the Peach Jam tournament last week, posting 19 points and five assists in CP3’s big win over LivOn-Fleur De Lis.
Holloway, who stands 6-foot-1, is rated as Rivals’ No. 39 player in the nation and 11th-best point guard.