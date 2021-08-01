Tigers land 4-star DL

AUBURN | Big Cat is continuing to pay big dividends. Auburn added 4-star running back Damari Alston during its annual recruiting event and one week later one of its top defensive line targets. Four-star strongside defensive end Caden Story from Lanett (Ala.) High announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday morning over UCF. He also considered over a dozen other offers including Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech and West Virginia.

Story is Auburn's 8th commitment for the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

A meeting with first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin during Big Cat helped seal the deal with Story. "I really like their energy and the way they're so confident about what they're doing," Story said. "They're all thinking the same way about how Auburn is going to be." Story also likes the idea of learning from defensive line coach Nick Eason, who played and coached in the NFL.

"I know that he’s been where I’m trying to go," Story said. "He can teach me things that certain people who have just played on the college level or haven’t coached in the NFL can’t teach me." Story is Auburn's eighth commitment in the 2022 class including the third from the state of Alabama. He is the younger brother of Alabama sophomore defensive back Kristian Story. Story is expected to sign with Auburn during the early period Dec. 15-17.