"Just the culture Auburn brings," Smith said on why he chose Auburn. "Why not keep building that class of in-state elite guys? Just bring Auburn back to where it was."

Four-star defensive end Jared Smith , the No. 109 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday evening. He's the Tigers' 10th commit within the Rivals250 rankings, as Auburn continues its recruiting surge.

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, chose Auburn over South Carolina, USC, Georgia and Florida State. One of the main reasons was his relationship with defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge.

"Just him being bigger than football," Smith said of Aldridge. "He cares more than about football. He’s a good football coach, but he cares more about your mental, more about how you’re doing."

It's a similar feeling Smith gets with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Him being direct, him telling me how he’s gonna use me," Smith said on what he likes about Freeze. "Him telling me the plan to get Auburn back to where it was."

Smith is getting ready to play his senior season with Thompson, after transferring to the powerhouse from Spain Park last fall. He's the third Auburn commit to come out of Thompson this cycle, alongside Rivals100 safety Anquon Fegans and specialist John McGuire.

With his commitment, Auburn climbs into the No. 5 spot nationally for its 2025 class. Out of the 22 commits, 11 of them are from the state of Alabama.

“We’re trying to get this place back to where it was," Smith said. "We’re trying to build this in-state class, we’re trying to build this class overall. War Eagle."