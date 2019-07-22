Tigers land 2nd JUCO OL
AUBURN | Auburn on Monday took another big step in meeting its biggest recruiting need in the 2020 class.
Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, one of the nation's highest-rated junior college prospects, committed to Auburn.
“I have been blessed with multiple scholarships and dozens of schools recruiting me an I will forever be thankful for every single school, coach or players who has helped me in this process,” Zierer said. “But today I have made the biggest decision of my life: I am committing to Auburn University.”
The 6-foot-7 and 290-pound Zierer chose the Tigers over more than 20 offers including LSU, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, UCLA, California and Arizona State.
Zierer, a native of Germany, played his first-ever season of American football at College of Canyons College in Valencia, Calif., last season. He officially visited Auburn May 31-June 2.
The addition of Zierer, who is a mid-year enrollee, gives Auburn five offensive line commitments including two from junior college.
