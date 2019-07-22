AUBURN | Auburn on Monday took another big step in meeting its biggest recruiting need in the 2020 class.

Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, one of the nation's highest-rated junior college prospects, committed to Auburn.

“I have been blessed with multiple scholarships and dozens of schools recruiting me an I will forever be thankful for every single school, coach or players who has helped me in this process,” Zierer said. “But today I have made the biggest decision of my life: I am committing to Auburn University.”