STULTZ: Auburn dominating portal after lessons learned

Obviously, you must start with the quarterback position and what it means for next season. Out of all the misses last season, not getting a stud at the position was the most glaring, especially in the close losses when turnovers and lack of clutch plays were part of Payton Thorne's story, even when he played well. Thorne had his moments, but he proved not to be the man needed behind center to get this team to a winning season. The additions of Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Duece Knight upgraded that room's talent almost overnight. There's a belief that Arnold can come in and be what some thought Thorne would be in his second season on the Plains while Knight learns and adjusts to the college level.

So far, that approach has paid off in dividends for Freeze and the future of the program. And they have taken the lessons from their mistakes (and wins) and applied them in massive ways.

We all know that Albert Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. So, when certain things didn't go the way Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff wanted from the transfer portal this past season, they were aware they had to go about it a different way.

While results are still to be seen, that was one lesson learned.

And while Thorne fairly and unfairly caught most of the heat, the problems at left tackle continued as Percy Lewis gave almost nothing in terms of confidence playing there after transferring from Mississippi State. A plug-and-play system was established by giving other guys a shot, but once again, it was a position where it could be another long year if they missed out again in the portal. Freeze and his staff seemingly took care of that with Mason Murphy (USC) and Xavier Chaplin (Virginia Tech).

Lesson learned.

But it wasn't just misses that they took into this portal season. No one impacted Auburn's passing game last season more than KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a veteran wide receiver who was a proven commodity when he arrived. His presence not only lifted the wide receiver room in talent but also leadership, something key when you have a group of talented young receivers. While no veteran receiver has signed with Auburn yet, there's no reason to believe that Freeze and Marcus Davis won't find that guy again, and fairly soon, who will help young guys like Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and others come along.

So, after a season when the glaring holes on offense and defense were due to misses in the portal, Freeze and the entire staff are ensuring that it doesn't happen again. They seem more aggressive, getting their targets in early and locked in on what they are trying to build. No waiting around, no last visits.

Lessons are sometimes learned due to rough times, and a 5-7 record and second-straight losing season for Freeze was just that. And while we don't know how everything will gel for the Tigers in 2025, there's reason to believe that it will be bright, and things are trending upward for Auburn.

Lessons learned.