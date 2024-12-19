Rushing promoted to assistant coach

T.J. Rushing, a Super Bowl champion and 11-year coaching veteran, has been promoted to coach nickel backs and SAM linebackers for the Tigers effective immediately.

He's been at Auburn for the past year serving in an off-the-field role. Rushing, an Oklahoma native who later played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, got the job through his relationship with Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. The two worked together at Texas A&M during the 2022 and 2023 seasons; Durkin as coordinator and Rushing as defensive backs coach.

Rushing replaces Josh Aldridge, who earlier this week formally was hired as East Carolina's new defensive coordinator. Aldridge coached EDGE defenders at Auburn, however, so Vontrell King-Williams now will coach the entire defensive line.