Preseason will open with key position battles

AUBURN | The competition will be fierce when Auburn baseball begins preseason practice Jan. 13. As many as 12 position players will be vying for eight spots in the field and designated hitter. The group includes three transfers and four true freshmen. “I think it’s going to be a battle once we get back for those five weeks,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “When we come back in January, the musical chairs, the music stops, and you really need to get locked in.

Steele could be another big bat in the middle of Auburn's lineup. (Photo by Abby Holbrook/Auburn athletics)

“I think we have enough to defend the field. We’ve got to balance the offense and the defense.” In the outfield, four players are competing for three spots. Sophomore Cade Belyeu is the likely starter in center while East Carolina transfer Bristol Carter, who can also play center, along with freshmen Chris Rembert and Bub Terrell are competing for the two corner outfield positions. Carter came on at the end of fall practice after recovering from hand surgery in July. He batted .292 with four doubles in the fall. Rembert batted .270 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while Terrell hit .233 with three doubles and one home run. Two other freshmen are battling for a spot in the infield or DH in Chase Fralick and Addison Klepsch. Fralick, who could play first base, catcher or DH, batted .328 with one double, two home runs and 15 RBI. Klepsch, who is a middle infielder, batted .350 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI. “Fralick struck out (four) times, the fewest amount of strikeouts on our roster. When freshmen start doing things like that, when Rembert has as many doubles as Ike Irish, you’re going to have to start finding a way,” said Thompson. “We feel like we’re going to play some of these young guys. It’s not just a top-rated class. That doesn’t mean anything. What means something is when they get here and you feel like they can play and help now. That’s when it’s powerful. That’s when you have a real recruiting class.”