It was a quick turnaround for Spencer Dowland. The 2025 offensive lineman from Athens, Ala., was in town for Auburn's season opening win over UMass Saturday, and shortly after his visit, he announced his commitment to the Tigers. He picked Auburn over programs like Florida State and Mississippi State. "Just the people here, the program is so enthusiastic," Dowland said on why Auburn was on top. "Everybody here is motivated, they’re ready to turn this program around and you can see it by coming here."

Spencer Dowland committed to Auburn Saturday after the UMass game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Saturday was his first opportunity to watch a game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and it didn't disappoint. "I loved it, I’m really ready for a night game," Dowland said. "I like how the crowd was into it. Even though it wasn’t a close game, the crowd was still there cheering the whole time." Auburn powered its way past UMass 59-14, utilizing the run game as a key component of its offense. Dowland took note of how the Tigers used their offensive line to create plays in the run game, while also protecting the quarterback in passing downs. "Very physical and it’s what I like," Dowland said. "It’s what I’m used to, so I shouldn't have to change anything coming here."