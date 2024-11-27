Tigers knock off UNC

The 4th-ranked Tigers knocked off their third ranked opponent in six games with an 85-72 win over No. 12 North Carolina Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

Auburn, which improves to 6-0, previously beat No. 4 Houston Nov. 9 and No. 5 Iowa State Monday night.

Broome again led Auburn with 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, notching the 64th double-double of his career. He had 18 of his points in the first half, adding five assists and three blocked shots.

“I came out and gave it my all and we came out victorious,” said Broome. “I was just doing everything for my team to win. I had to come out and give us a spark early."

Auburn had five other players in double-figure scoring as Miles Kelly added 15 points, Chad Baker-Mazara 14, Chaney Johnson 11, Denver Jones 10 and Tahaad Pettiford 10.

Johnson added eight rebounds.

Auburn led 40-32 at halftime and then opened the second half on a 12-2 run to build an 18-point lead. AU led by double digits for most of the rest of the way.

The Tigers scored 15 points off 10 UNC turnovers and out-rebounded the Tar Heels 42-36.

Auburn plays Memphis in the championship game Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.