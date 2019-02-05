“We were 2-4 and needed to win these games, and we did. We just beat a good basketball team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

The Tigers wrapped up a perfect three-game homestand Tuesday night with a 76-62 win over Florida. Auburn broke an 11-game losing streak to the Gators to improve to 16-6 overall and 5-4 in the SEC.

AUBURN | It’s been home, sweet home for Auburn over the last six days.

Playing four of its first six conference games on the road, Auburn came into its homestand 2-4 in the league and riding a three-game losing streak. AU beat Missouri by 32 points last Wednesday and Alabama by 21 Saturday.

Three players scored in double-figures against the Gators led by Bryce Brown with 14. Samir Doughty added 12 and Chuma Okeke 11.

The Tigers led 36-30 at halftime but used a 13-2 run to take a 15-point lead after the first 4:21 on the second half. AU led by as many as 18 in the second half. Auburn shot 48 percent from the floor including 9 of 25 3-point range, and scored 19 points off 17 UF turnovers.

“We knew they weren’t a team that turned the ball over, so that was something that as guards and as bigs, we talked about trying to turn them over,” Doughty said. “It was like taking on a challenge to get them to turn the ball over and it went out way tonight, but they’re a great team.”

Austin Wiley played for the first time since Jan. 16, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds in five minutes. Auburn’s starting center, who missed five games with a lower leg injury, didn’t play in the second half. Okeke and Jared Harper both went to the locker room with minor injuries in the first half but returned to the game.

“(Wiley) got kicked again, and because, again, he got kicked in a spot where he was going to feel it. I was trying to play him five, eight minutes tonight. I just felt like at halftime, once we kinda of heated him up, I just didn’t want to have him go back in. Just progressing, progressing, but he did take a hit.

“We got three guys. Jared sprained his ankle, pretty sore. Taped him up. He’s going to really be sore tomorrow. And Chuma landed on his hip and he’s pretty sore. He’ll be really sore tomorrow."

Kevarrius Hayes had a team-high 11 points as the Gators fell to 12-10 overall and 4-5 in the SEC.

Auburn returns to action Saturday afternoon at LSU. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.