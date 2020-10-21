AuburnSports - Tigers ‘kicking too many field goals’ in red zone

“We’re going to have a real strong focus of inside the 10-yard line,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We’ve had a few struggles, kicking too many field goals so we’ll focus on that.

The Tigers’ red zone touchdown percentage is 46.7, which is 12th in the SEC and 69th out of 76 schools nationally.

AUBURN | Auburn is ranked ninth in the SEC and 50th nationally in red zone percentage. That’s not good, and when you dig even deeper it’s worse.

“That’s something that not having spring and all that, everything’s accelerated. We’ve just got to put together a great plan and be more efficient. Because not just this game, there’s quite a few points being scored in our league. You’ve got to capitalize when you get inside the 10.”

In 15 trips inside the 20-yard line, Auburn has scored seven touchdowns and made five field goals. In a 30-22 loss at South Carolina last Saturday, AU scored two touchdowns and made two field goals in five red zone attempts.

“I just remember from the South Carolina game. We had a beautiful drive and got into the red zone and just stalled out,” center Nick Brahms said Tuesday night. “I don’t know what it was. I can’t pinpoint it. I just know we have to score in the red zone. That’s going to be a focus for us. Coach has said that already. We hammered it today. We’ve got to score touchdowns.”

Brahms explained that they have to do a better job of responding to how defenses change once they get into the red zone. It could be especially important this week with the Tigers needing to keep up with a high-powered Ole Miss offense.

“They bring different guys and different linebackers. Really it’s studying film on what they’re going to do in the red zone and maybe coaches calling plays and us adjusting to what they’re going to do,” he said. “South Carolina was mostly in an even front and once we got in the red zone they went into okie. It’s that kind of adjustment stuff. We already knew all that, but it’s really just adjusting to it.”

Auburn plays at Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SECN.