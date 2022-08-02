Tigers' Israel trip offers several intriguing storylines

These events will operate more like glorified scrimmages than proper games, but there are several intriguing storylines to watch as things unfold on the court.

The Tigers traveled to Israel over the weekend and will be taking on the Israel U-20 team, an Israeli all-star team and the Israeli National Team during the next few days.

FINALLY, A PEEK AT THE NEWCOMERS

At this point, it’s more of a progress check rather than an actual test because there are still three months until the actual season starts. Still, seeing how the newcomers have progressed with their understanding and fit in the offense is something to watch.

Johni Broome has two years of college experience so he is a step ahead of the other newcomers. With that said, he must learn this offense and find his niche within it. With Broome being more of a traditional center, it’ll be on the guards to find him when he’s rolling or posted up near the basket.

That’s an area where chemistry likely isn’t fully developed yet, so expectations must be managed.

As for the three freshmen — Yohan Traore, Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson — there are different things to consider. Since they haven’t played a college game before, they are essentially going from playing high schoolers to playing against grown men. How will they respond to that given the physicality of European basketball?

For Westry and Donaldson, how is their grasp on running Pearl’s offense as floor generals? What do they already do well and what do they need to learn between now and November?

For Traore, how comfortable is he in Pearl’s offense? How is he with communication on defense?

Traore is a raw player so there are going to be learning moments for him on this trip, but he's going to have a few plays that will leave you in awe.