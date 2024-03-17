“I definitely want to have an official visit here. I definitely see that coming,” said Shull. “Everything has been standing out to me. The coaching staff, how players want to work. The strength and conditioning part of it. That was also a major part of that.

“The guy (strength coach Dom Studzinski) cares about science. In a way that’s incredible. I haven’t seen that in a coach in a while. He likes to do that. I like that. The campus itself is amazing. The facilities are amazing. I like the science behind all of it, especially in the training room.”

Shull, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, has already set up an official visit to Texas Tech June 14 and said he’s in the process of setting a second one up to Auburn this summer.

Those two schools make up his top two with a plan to commit in late September or early October.

“At the top is Auburn, Texas Tech. Texas Tech is already scheduled. Auburn is soon to be scheduled,” said Shull.

Other schools in the mix for potential officials include Texas A&M, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas State.