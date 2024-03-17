Tigers in top two for 4-star OT
AUBURN | Broderick Shull visited Auburn for the first time this weekend.
The four-star offensive tackle form Bixby, Okla., is already planning a return trip.
“I definitely want to have an official visit here. I definitely see that coming,” said Shull. “Everything has been standing out to me. The coaching staff, how players want to work. The strength and conditioning part of it. That was also a major part of that.
“The guy (strength coach Dom Studzinski) cares about science. In a way that’s incredible. I haven’t seen that in a coach in a while. He likes to do that. I like that. The campus itself is amazing. The facilities are amazing. I like the science behind all of it, especially in the training room.”
Shull, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, has already set up an official visit to Texas Tech June 14 and said he’s in the process of setting a second one up to Auburn this summer.
Those two schools make up his top two with a plan to commit in late September or early October.
“At the top is Auburn, Texas Tech. Texas Tech is already scheduled. Auburn is soon to be scheduled,” said Shull.
Other schools in the mix for potential officials include Texas A&M, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas State.
Shull was able to watch AU’s practice Saturday morning and then attended a cookout. Not surprisingly, he spent a lot of time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.
“He’s only like 30 and what he can do and what players he can produce, it’s incredible,” said Shull. “Especially for the short amount of time he’s been coaching the offensive line, it’s crazy. He’s going to be something special in the future too.”
Shull said he has a wide range of interests off the football field including theatre, bee keeping, writing poetry and collecting historical items.