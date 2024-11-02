Tigers implode on offense

in other news
Pearl expects freshmen to be 'crowd favorites'
Auburn forced 18 turnovers in its first exhibition game and a big reason for that was its two freshmen
KNOW THE ENEMY: Vanderbilt '24
Auburn looks to build on the UK win with a tougher test against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon ...
Pearl rolling with a trio at point
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is in unfamiliar territory rotating three players at point guard this season.
THE CAMERA EYE: Surge of synergy
Understanding how coaching and a disciplined eye yielded the Tigers' first takeaway against Kentucky last weekend ...
Auburn commits in action: Week 11
Game information for every Auburn commit and their high schools this week.
in other news
Pearl expects freshmen to be 'crowd favorites'
Auburn forced 18 turnovers in its first exhibition game and a big reason for that was its two freshmen
KNOW THE ENEMY: Vanderbilt '24
Auburn looks to build on the UK win with a tougher test against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon ...
Pearl rolling with a trio at point
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is in unfamiliar territory rotating three players at point guard this season.
AUBURN | It was a strong performance by Auburn’s defense, but its offense and special teams let the team down.
The Tigers managed just 88 rushing yards and were 2 of 13 on third down in a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn falls to 3-6 overall and 1-5 SEC.
Tied 7-7, Vandy took the lead after a 39-yard punt return by Martel Hight set up a 31-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.
Auburn’s Towns McGough missed a 44-yard field goal early in the second half.
Vandy clinched the win with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Diego Pavia to Eli Stowers with 4:18 left. Pavia was held in check for most of the game, completing 9 of 22 passes for 143 yards, but threw two touchdown passes.
After rushing for 278 yards on 23 carries in a win at Kentucky last week, Jarquez Hunter was held to 50 yards on 12 carries.
The Commodores defense racked up seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks.
Vandy broke on top 7-0 at the end if the first quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass by Pavia to AJ Newberry to complete an 81-yard drive.
The Tigers answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to Rivaldo Fairweather midway through the second quarter to go into halftime tied 7-7.
Auburn was 0 of 7 on third downs in the first half.
Auburn will take a week off before hosting ULM Nov. 16 at 11:45 a.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.
- WDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE