AUBURN | Auburn has managed to start 6-3 in the SEC without two of its top starting pitchers for all but four innings.

And the 15th-ranked Tigers will be without both Jack Owen and Davis Daniel again this weekend as one the conference’s best hitting clubs, No. 8 Arkansas, visits Plainsman Park for a three-game series.



“We just have our work cut out to come out and try to play good baseball for a series,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “But it’s nice to be back home and an opportunity to play one of the best teams in America.”