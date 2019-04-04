Tigers host Hawgs in key series
AUBURN | Auburn has managed to start 6-3 in the SEC without two of its top starting pitchers for all but four innings.
And the 15th-ranked Tigers will be without both Jack Owen and Davis Daniel again this weekend as one the conference’s best hitting clubs, No. 8 Arkansas, visits Plainsman Park for a three-game series.
“We just have our work cut out to come out and try to play good baseball for a series,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “But it’s nice to be back home and an opportunity to play one of the best teams in America.”
The Razorbacks are third in the SEC with a .294 batting average, fourth with a .457 slugging percentage, fourth with 56 doubles and seventh with 206 runs scored.
Arkansas also has a 3.65 team ERA, which is eighth in the SEC, but will be without one of its top relievers, Jacob Kostyshock, who has inflammation in his elbow.
The Razorbacks have an identical 22-7 overall and 6-3 SEC record as Auburn. They opened up conference play with a sweep of Missouri and took 2 of 3 at Alabama before losing 2 of 3 at home to No. 21 Ole Miss last weekend.
“An offensive team,” Thompson said. “They had some freshman All-Americans. I know Casey Martin and (Heston) Kjerstad are two that come to mind immediately. (Dominic) Fletcher is one of the best centerfielders in the SEC, comes to play. Isaiah Campbell, definitely a frontline starter for them.”
Game times for the series: Thursday 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU, Friday 6 p.m. on SECN+ and Saturday 2 p.m. on SECN+.
|AUBURN
|ARKANSAS
|
THU
|
Fr. LHP Brooks Fuller (1-1, 2.08)
|
Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (6-0, 2.03)
|
FRI
|
So. RHP Tanner Burns (4-0, 1.40)
|
Fr. RHP Connor Noland (0-1, 4.40)
|
SAT
|
TBA
|
TBA