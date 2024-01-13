"Today, it was great," Glover said. "I felt more of the environment. I came to the basketball game and it was good vibes. It showed that the University loves their school, the students, the staff, it was a good time being down here."

Langston Hughes standout Dontrell Glover , a current Alabama commit, returned to the Plains for the Tigers' Junior Day Saturday. Overall, it was well worth the trip.

One of the nation's best interior offensive linemen was back in Auburn.

Glover, rated as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 3 interior offensive lineman for the 2025 class, spent time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton and plenty of assistant coaches during his visit.

The message? Simple.

"When you coming down, when you flipping?" Glover said.

Even with the recent retirement of Nick Saban, Glover remains committed to Alabama.

"I’m still locked in besides everything going on because my coach is still there," Glover said. "I have been waiting to see what the new coach is going to do with the coaches and things like that to see if I am going to de-commit or just open my recruitment back up."

Tennessee, Texas, Miami and Missouri are all working to change his mind, too. He'll be at Tennessee next week, while the others are still trying to set up visits.

Glover, 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, had been to several Auburn football games this season.

"I like the way they play," Glover said. "Intense. They lost a lot of games but at the end of the day they still play great football."