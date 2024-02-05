"They’ve been recruiting good and I see myself playing here in the future maybe," Garrett said. "If everything stays on track, maybe I’ll be here in the next couple of years."

The 2026 athlete that projects as a linebacker was on campus Saturday and was dazzled by the facilities and culture that's rising on the Plains.

Not only were the facilities better than he expected, but the sit-down meetings with Josh Aldridge provided real insight to how interested the Tigers are in him.

"My favorite part, I’d say the meeting I just had with Coach Aldridge," Garrett said. "Him just letting me and my mom know how interested they are in me. He’s just letting me know they only recruited three guys in my class that they offered. He only recruits three guys in our class if he thinks we’re gonna start as a freshman. He thinks I can come in and start as a freshman."

It's a relationship that Garrett only expects to grow as time goes on.

"It’s good to have that conversation with a college coach that sees me so far in the future, sees me playing at his program, so it’s good," Garrett said.

Auburn views Garrett as an inside linebacker that uses his speed and knowledge to make plays across the field.

There's still a long way to go, but Auburn sticks out right now for Garrett, along with programs like Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss. He'll "for sure" be back to campus, likely to catch a spring practice.