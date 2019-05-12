Auburn is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season.

The Tigers (37-19) will head for the Tucson Regional for an opening-round game against Colorado State. That game will be played beginning at 8 p.m. CDT Friday and will be televised by ESPN.

Arizona, the No. 6 overall seed, will host and play Harvard in the other regional matchup.

There is some history here. The Tigers played host to Arizona during the 2016 Super Regionals and won the series — despite losing Game 1.

"“It’s a great place to play softball,” Auburn coach Mickey Dean said. “I’ve been there many times and usually the one thing you don’t have to worry about weather. It’s going to be warm and the people there treat you extremely well. I think our players and our team will enjoy this trip.”