It’s the Tigers 47th bowl appearance and third in the Music City in Nashville, Tenn. AU has a 24-20-2 all-time record in bowl games.

After missing out on a bowl game for the first time in nine years last season, the Tigers will be playing against Maryland in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Dec. 30.

The Terrapins enter the game after a 7-5 regular season including 4-5 in the Big Ten. UM is led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Auburn, 6-6 on the season including 3-5 in the SEC, is 2-1 all-time against the Terps with a 35-23 win in their last meeting in 1983.

The Tigers are 2-0 in the Music City Bowl beating Wisconsin 28-14 in 2003 and Purdue 63-14 in 2018, which was AU’s last bowl win.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ABC.