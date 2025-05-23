Tigers have built strong resume

Auburn, 38-18 overall, is currently ranked with the nation’s No. 4 RPI and No. 1 strength of schedule. The Tigers also have 15 Quad 1 wins, which ranks fourth nationally.

The Tigers, which lost 2-of-3 at Ole Miss to close the regular season and were one-and-done at the SEC Tournament with Thursday’s loss to Texas A&M, remain in solid contention to secure a top eight national seed.

HOOVER | Auburn won’t go into Selection Monday with a lot of momentum, but the resume speaks for itself.

“I do,” said coach Butch Thompson when asked if he believes AU had already done enough to secure a top eight seed. “And what coach would not that represents a program. That's my job. This is where my passion is. This is where I'm doing everything I can to try to help build and do a program.”

D1 baseball’s Kendall Rogers posted on Twitter Thursday that he likes where Auburn sits and, “Someone has to take the national seed from them. I don’t see a team just yet.”

The Tigers are a lock to host a Regional, and those sites will be announced Sunday night. The seeds along with the full 64-team tournament will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

If the Tigers secure a top eight national seed, they would not only host a Regional at Plainsman Park, but also be in line to host a Super Regional if they advance.

Auburn was 25-6 at home this season including a 12-3 mark in the SEC.

“I'll just tell (the players) all the good stuff that our program has done and try to build them up here over the next few days to get them ready, and then I'll ask our fans to absolutely be there for us in full force and help us push it across the finish line together,” said Thompson.

Judging from senior pitcher Carson Myers after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Aggies, that pep talk probably won’t be needed.

“We had a tough loss today but it's only going to put a chip on our shoulder going into this weekend. And it's just going to make us even better,” said Myers.

Monday's NCAA selection show will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU.