AUBURN | Gus Malzahn has a pretty good idea what his veteran players can do. So Saturday’s second scrimmage of the spring focused on the younger players, the backups.

And instead of holding a full scrimmage like last week, Malzahn cut today’s workout into a half-practice/half-scrimmage, with the practice portion focusing on special situations.



“We did some 2nd and 10 situations and then we did some 3rd down and 2. After that we really scrimmaged our twos and our threes,” Malzahn said. “And some of the orange guys, some of the first-team guys, got to rotate in that needed more reps. We went about 50, 55 plays.



“Overall, there’s whole lot of teaching that can come from a day like this, specifically the quarterbacks being young with the two-minute situations.”