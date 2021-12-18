Tigers getting healthier ahead of Saint Louis game

And, the Tigers are getting their head coach back, too. After serving a two-game suspension Bruce Pearl will return to the court for Saturday's road game against Saint Louis.

With just two non-conference games left on the slate before SEC play starts Auburn is getting healthier.

Jaylin Williams, who missed Auburn's game against North Alabama with a turf toe issue, has a chance to return for Saturday's matchup.

"Jaylin Williams has got a chance to come back and play," Pearl said.

And, the return of Allen Flanigan continues to get closer.

"Allen Flanigan is practicing with contact now," Pearl said. "I don't know what his status is for tomorrow — probably doubtful — but we're in a good spot healthwise. He's getting closer. He really is."

While Flanigan likely won't play against Saint Louis, Auburn will hope that Williams is available for a tough Saint Louis team. A Saint Louis team that Pearl and Auburn are familiar with after playing them in the Mike Slive Invitational in 2019.

"They’re physical, talked about that before. They change defenses pretty effectively," Pearl said. "Travis Ford, outstanding coach. Very experienced for as young as he is. What they did against Boston College, won’t do what they do against us.

"They do a nice job of scouting and tailor-making some of the ways they like to play. They’re multiple — they’ll try to, again just because they change defenses so much or vary how they run things offensively."

Saint Louis is No. 69 in the NET rankings and 8-3 on the season, coming off a win against Boston College.

Saturday's game is at 8 p.m. CT and is available to watch on CBS Sports Network.