"It was another really good experience," Dice said. "I saw them get their first SEC win, they’re real pumped up by this so this gives them a big boost in their recruitment."

Saturday, the 2025 offensive lineman finally got to see Auburn get an SEC victory, as the Tigers defeated Mississippi State 27-13 for their first conference win of the season.

Tavaris Dice has been in attendance for three of them.

Dice enjoys himself every time he visits Auburn, and while not every trip has resulted in a victory for the home team, he's still found a positive from watching the team.

"Every single trip’s been good," Dice said. "Even though they’ve lost, all the games have been really competitive and I see that they’re always competing at a high level. It doesn’t matter how far down they might be, they’re always gonna find a way to still compete with the team and stay together as a team. They never give up."

Auburn played out in front the entire time against Mississippi State and held its ground for the win. Most of their early offense came through the air, and Dice saw a lot to like out of the Tiger's pass protection.

"Mississippi State, they ran a lot of stunts and stuff, I saw the guards and tackles, they were really picking it up a lot," Dice said. "They were really doing good with switches and stuff and they were being real patient with their pass hits."

Auburn currently has one offensive lineman committed in the 2024 class, but that's been part of the message to the 2025 Georgia product.

"They’re not really recruiting a lot in the 2024 class, but in the 2025 class they need a lot of good linemen and I’m one of their top recruits," Dice said.