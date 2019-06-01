ATLANTA | Auburn knew the only way it was going to advance out of the Atlanta Regional was through No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech.

And the Tigers will get their chance Saturday night after both teams won decisive first round games.

“They’re going to be a handful just like Coastal was today,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Beating Georgia Tech here at this park, I think our players know what a tall task that is.”

The teams know each other very well having played twice per year each of the last five seasons with the Yellow Jackets taking both games this spring, 9-3 at AU and 11-6 at home.

“They really got into our bullpen both times, at home and up here. After we played them the last time they just continued to win series,” Thompson said.

They’ll meet for a third time at 6 p.m. CT at Russ Chandler Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.