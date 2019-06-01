Tigers get another shot at Tech
ATLANTA | Auburn knew the only way it was going to advance out of the Atlanta Regional was through No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech.
And the Tigers will get their chance Saturday night after both teams won decisive first round games.
“They’re going to be a handful just like Coastal was today,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Beating Georgia Tech here at this park, I think our players know what a tall task that is.”
The teams know each other very well having played twice per year each of the last five seasons with the Yellow Jackets taking both games this spring, 9-3 at AU and 11-6 at home.
“They really got into our bullpen both times, at home and up here. After we played them the last time they just continued to win series,” Thompson said.
They’ll meet for a third time at 6 p.m. CT at Russ Chandler Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.
|AUBURN
|GEORGIA TECH
|
SAT
|
So. RHP Tanner Burns (4-3, 2.80)
|
Jr. LHP Connor Thomas (9-1, 3.28)
Auburn, the No. 2 seed, opened up the Regional with a 16-7 win over No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina Friday afternoon. No. 1 seed Georgia Tech beat No. 4 seed Florida A&M 13-2 in the nightcap.
The 16 runs are more than the Tigers scored in their previous six games combined. Auburn’s three veteran hitters — Steven Williams, Edouard Julien and Will Holland — who have had their share of struggles this season were a combined 7 of 11 against the Chanticleers with seven runs scored and seven RBI.
“It has taken a little bit of time for us to figure some things out,” Williams said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, but this game was really big for us and getting our momentum going. Guys like me, Will and Eddie had a good day today. If we can carry that momentum into tomorrow and the rest of the regional I think we’ll be set up pretty well.”