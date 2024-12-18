Tigers get 10th portal addition

Former LSU linebacker Xavier Atkins signed with Auburn Wednesday night, shortly after his official visit to Auburn concluded. He chose the Tigers over Colorado and is the 10th portal addition for Hugh Freeze and his staff, the first at the linebacker position.

Originally from Humble, Texas, Atkins was a Rivals250 linebacker that signed with LSU in the 2024 class. As a true freshman, he appeared in seven games for the Tigers and recorded three tackles.

Following his freshman season, Atkins entered the transfer portal and took two visits — one to Colorado and another to Auburn. His visit to Auburn was Monday through Wednesday, and following his visit, he announced on social media that he had signed with Auburn.

He joins a transfer portal class with quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, running back Durell Robinson, offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, cornerback Raion Strader, safety Taye Seymore, defensive lineman Dallas Walker IV and punter Hudson Kaak.

Atkins will have three years of eligibility remaining, with an option for a redshirt still on the table.