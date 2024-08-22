The Tigers will also be led by new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who is known for his aggressive style. His Texas A&M defense led the SEC with 42 sacks a year ago.

That number could go way up this fall with the addition of a talented pass rusher from the transfer portal and several more instant impact freshmen.

"I've been pleased with our guys throughout training camp and being able to generate a pass rush with four, sometimes even three,” said Durkin. “I think anytime you can create a pass rush, affect a quarterback and you know, get 'em off the spot with not having to pressure all the time to do that, it's very helpful for the defense.

“So we're gonna count on those guys and have different packages where they line up in different places to be able to do that.”

Auburn returned its leading pass rusher from last season, senior Jalen McLeod, and added Keyron Crawford from the portal. The Tigers also signed two talented Buck linebackers in the 2024 class in Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips.

In addition, sophomore Keldric Faulk provides plenty of pass rush from his defensive end position and can even slide inside to defensive tackle on passing downs.

Another freshman, Amaris Williams, has also been a standout pass rusher during fall camp and will be a big part of Durkin’s plans at defensive end.

"J-Mac and Keldric, for sure, are guys that … had really good off seasons, really good training camps,” said Durkin. “I think Keyron coming in, it really helps us. I think he's done a great job and he's a guy that can that can win 1-on-1.

“I like a lot of these young guys too, Amaris and Jamonta, those guys are all guys that when you get 'em in 1-on-1 situations have been effective and we're gonna need 'em to be.”