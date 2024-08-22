PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tigers generating more pass rush

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn tied for seventh in the SEC last year with 31 sacks.

That number could go way up this fall with the addition of a talented pass rusher from the transfer portal and several more instant impact freshmen.

The Tigers will also be led by new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who is known for his aggressive style. His Texas A&M defense led the SEC with 42 sacks a year ago.

Faulk can rush the passer from defensive end or tackle.
Faulk can rush the passer from defensive end or tackle. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

"I've been pleased with our guys throughout training camp and being able to generate a pass rush with four, sometimes even three,” said Durkin. “I think anytime you can create a pass rush, affect a quarterback and you know, get 'em off the spot with not having to pressure all the time to do that, it's very helpful for the defense.

“So we're gonna count on those guys and have different packages where they line up in different places to be able to do that.”

Auburn returned its leading pass rusher from last season, senior Jalen McLeod, and added Keyron Crawford from the portal. The Tigers also signed two talented Buck linebackers in the 2024 class in Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips.

In addition, sophomore Keldric Faulk provides plenty of pass rush from his defensive end position and can even slide inside to defensive tackle on passing downs.

Another freshman, Amaris Williams, has also been a standout pass rusher during fall camp and will be a big part of Durkin’s plans at defensive end.

"J-Mac and Keldric, for sure, are guys that … had really good off seasons, really good training camps,” said Durkin. “I think Keyron coming in, it really helps us. I think he's done a great job and he's a guy that can that can win 1-on-1.

“I like a lot of these young guys too, Amaris and Jamonta, those guys are all guys that when you get 'em in 1-on-1 situations have been effective and we're gonna need 'em to be.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzhGWl9kc1dEYjZFP3NpPVZRTlNYcS1BTTljcXZ3Z0c/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Auburn only had a limited number of pass rushers last season, which led the coaching staff to devise different schemes to generate pressure on quarterbacks.

Durkin and his staff will certainly draw up different ways to attack opposing offenses this fall, but not having to rely on those schemes should make them more effective when they’re implemented.

“I think we feel more confident now just letting those older guys go eat and that being the changeup,” said assistant Josh Aldridge, who coaches the Bucks and defensive ends. “Versus last year we've got to create ways to send a Eugene (Asante) from this side to make sure we get a free runner and all these things. I think it's reverse now.

“We can let those guys go win and when we need to mix up the counterpunch, that's what that is. We just have more of them, I mean Keyron, J-Mac, Amaris, Keldric, even Jamonta those are all really good pass-rushers.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3p6cjIxQTFpSUJjP3NpPWJpeFF1c3pjZm9MUmxYTDA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGlnZXJzLWdlbmVyYXRpbmctbW9yZS1wYXNzLXJ1c2gtYXVidXJu LWZvb3RiYWxsLWRlZmVuc2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRnRpZ2Vycy1nZW5lcmF0aW5nLW1vcmUtcGFzcy1ydXNoLWF1YnVybi1m b290YmFsbC1kZWZlbnNlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK