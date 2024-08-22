Tigers generating more pass rush
Auburn tied for seventh in the SEC last year with 31 sacks.
That number could go way up this fall with the addition of a talented pass rusher from the transfer portal and several more instant impact freshmen.
The Tigers will also be led by new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who is known for his aggressive style. His Texas A&M defense led the SEC with 42 sacks a year ago.
"I've been pleased with our guys throughout training camp and being able to generate a pass rush with four, sometimes even three,” said Durkin. “I think anytime you can create a pass rush, affect a quarterback and you know, get 'em off the spot with not having to pressure all the time to do that, it's very helpful for the defense.
“So we're gonna count on those guys and have different packages where they line up in different places to be able to do that.”
Auburn returned its leading pass rusher from last season, senior Jalen McLeod, and added Keyron Crawford from the portal. The Tigers also signed two talented Buck linebackers in the 2024 class in Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips.
In addition, sophomore Keldric Faulk provides plenty of pass rush from his defensive end position and can even slide inside to defensive tackle on passing downs.
Another freshman, Amaris Williams, has also been a standout pass rusher during fall camp and will be a big part of Durkin’s plans at defensive end.
"J-Mac and Keldric, for sure, are guys that … had really good off seasons, really good training camps,” said Durkin. “I think Keyron coming in, it really helps us. I think he's done a great job and he's a guy that can that can win 1-on-1.
“I like a lot of these young guys too, Amaris and Jamonta, those guys are all guys that when you get 'em in 1-on-1 situations have been effective and we're gonna need 'em to be.”
Auburn only had a limited number of pass rushers last season, which led the coaching staff to devise different schemes to generate pressure on quarterbacks.
Durkin and his staff will certainly draw up different ways to attack opposing offenses this fall, but not having to rely on those schemes should make them more effective when they’re implemented.
“I think we feel more confident now just letting those older guys go eat and that being the changeup,” said assistant Josh Aldridge, who coaches the Bucks and defensive ends. “Versus last year we've got to create ways to send a Eugene (Asante) from this side to make sure we get a free runner and all these things. I think it's reverse now.
“We can let those guys go win and when we need to mix up the counterpunch, that's what that is. We just have more of them, I mean Keyron, J-Mac, Amaris, Keldric, even Jamonta those are all really good pass-rushers.”
Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.