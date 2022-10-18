AUBURN | Bruce Pearl can’t talk about what happens during Sunday’s private scrimmage against UAB Sunday due to ridiculous NCAA rules. But he can preview about what he wants to see from his team going up against a UAB squad that returns Jordan Walker, who led the Blazers to the C-USA championship and the NCAA Tournament last season. Walker, a 5-foot-11 point guard, was C-USA Player of the Year in 2021-22 averaging 20.3 points per game. UAB added LSU transfer guard Eric Gaines in the offseason to give the Blazers a talented backcourt.

Pearl is preparing for his ninth season at Auburn. (Auburn athletics)

“They'll play really hard, really physical,” said Pearl. “They're older. I mean, a lot of fifth-year guys. They were an NCAA Tournament team the last year. If Houston doesn't make a gazillion-bajillion threes, that could have been an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They'll throw the kitchen sink at us, they'll play very aggressively man — like we play — man-to-man. They'll mix in some 1-3-1, they'll mix in some 2-3. Walker, their point guard, has scored 40 points twice, the only college player returning to score 40 points twice. So, easy for me to talk to my guards and go 'quite a challenge.' This guy can really, really score. "So I mean, it'll be a— we'll learn where we are. We're gonna try to win. We'll probably play at least a couple of halves and we got a lot out of it last year, we'll get a lot out of it this year.” Pearl is starting to change up practice as the Tigers prepare for UAB and the season opener in about three more weeks. Tuesday’s workout will include officials.