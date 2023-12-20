Tigers flip UF commit
Auburn just got its first major move of the early signing period.
Rivals100 defensive end Amaris Williams flipped from Florida to Auburn Wednesday. He had been committed to Florida since mid-June.
"The chance to play early and the people I get to be be around everyday," Williams said on why he chose Auburn. "The coaches I get to be coached by."
When Florida fired defensive line coach Sean Spencer, things around Williams' commitment became shaky. The Clinton, N.C., native began exploring other options while remaining committed to the Gators.
Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn all appeared to be in the mix, but after an official visit to Auburn last week, it appeared that the Tigers took a strong lead. Such a strong lead that, after his Auburn visit, he canceled his official visit to Georgia for the upcoming weekend.
Williams is rated as the No. 65 player in the 2024 class and the second-best player out of North Carolina. He's one of five players that Auburn has represented in the Rivals100.
With his commitment, Auburn moves into the No. 7 spot for team recruiting rankings.