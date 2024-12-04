Tigers flip Tennessee DL commit

"The family, the love, they really care for each other," Smith said on why he flipped to Auburn. "That’s rare, especially in college football."

He had been committed to the Volunteers since July and is fresh off an official visit the weekend of the Texas A&M game.

This one comes out of Baltimore, Md., as three-star DL Darrion Smith flipped from Tennessee Wednesday morning.

It was a long time coming for Smith to get down to the Plains, as he made the trip with several St. Frances teammates, three of which are Auburn commits. Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and 2026 safety Wayne Henry were also on campus during his official visit.

"All season, they couldn't wait for me to get down," Smith said. "We’ve been talking about it the whole time, they love it down here. They’ve been telling me about it the whole time, I’m just glad I got to get down."

Defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams also stuck out to him about Auburn.

"He’s different, he’s one of the youngest coaches in the SEC," Smith said two weeks ago. "I just feel like he’s gonna be one of the greats, I do. I definitely feel that."

Smith is expected to sign with Auburn at 1 p.m. CST.